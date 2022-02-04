First woman promoted to warden of Assumption Parish Detention Center

NAPOLEONVILLE (WAFB) - The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office has announced the promotion of a veteran deputy as the new warden at the Assumption Parish Detention Center.

Deputy Shawanda Lemon is the first woman to serve as warden.

Lemon is a graduate of Assumption High School and a resident of Assumption Parish.

Deputy Lemon began her career with the Village of Napoleonville where she worked as an Administrative Assistant, Town Clerk, Deputy Clerk and Police Officer. Lemon served from 2007-2011.

Lemon began her career with the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office in January of 2011 as a correctional officer. She was promoted to Booking Supervisor, Training Sergeant, then to Correctional Administration.

On October 1, 2018, Deputy Lemon was promoted to Detective in the Criminal Investigative Division.

Deputy Lemon is certified as a POST Level 1 Police Officer and is certified as a POST Level III Instructor for correctional officers.

A mother of four, Deputy Lemon is the daughter of Callie Berry and the late Paul Lemon, Sr. Her parents are lifelong residents of Assumption Parish.

“Deputy Lemon is a seasoned veteran law officer who is cross-trained in numerous law enforcement positions. She brings a vast array of experience to the Warden’s position. Shawanda has performed exemplary work for the residents of Assumption Parish and I expect her to thrive as she assumes the Warden’s position,” Sheriff Falcon said.

Deputy Lemon assumes her new position on February 16, 2022 and will replace Warden Roland Rodrigue as he retires.

