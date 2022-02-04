Showers, breezy, and staying cold today

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Moisture will continue to stream up and over the cold front that moved through the area yesterday, leading to a continuation of off-and-on showers for much of the day. It should be noted that some light wintry precipitation can’t be ruled out early Friday, primarily for areas near and north of the interstates. However, should any wintry precipitation occur, impacts are expected to be minimal. Use extra caution out on the roads and pay special attention when crossing bridges and overpasses, where there is a slightly higher potential for some brief icing in spots.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, February 4 (WAFB)

Today’s rain chances are posted at 60%, but showers are expected to be on the light side. The continued showers, along with overcast conditions, will make it difficult for temperatures to get out of the 30s in some areas. Wind will also be an issue today, with wind chill values in the 20s this morning and ‘feels like’ getting no higher than the low to mid 30s throughout the day.

Any showers should end late today, with skies finally clearing late tonight as drier air surges in from the north. The drier air will also come with another push of colder air, leading to a widespread light freeze across the area from tonight into Saturday morning. Take care of people, pets, and plants, but pipes should not be an issue.

Sunshine makes a welcomed return this weekend, but temperatures will stay on the cool side. Another light freeze is expected on Sunday as lows once again dip into the upper 20s, with highs in the low 50s on Saturday and upper 50s for Sunday.

The extended forecast points toward a much quieter pattern into next week. Temperatures will remain below normal through at least Wednesday, with morning freezes possible on Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures should gradually a bit by the end of next week, with no rainfall shown in our 10-day outlook beyond today.

