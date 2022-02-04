REPORT: Saints interested in Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy for coaching vacancy

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - The New Orleans Saints are reportedly interested in speaking with Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy for their head coaching vacancy according to ESPN Senior NFL Report Jeremy Fowler. Per Fowler an interview could take place on Saturday, Feb. 5.

Bieniemy was born in New Orleans and played collegiately at Colorado as a running back where he was a consensus All-American. Bieniemy has spent the last four seasons with the Chiefs as their offensive coordinator and was part of Kansas City’s run to back-to-back Super Bowl appearances, including winning Super Bowl LIV.

During his time in Kansas City, the Chiefs made four straight AFC Championship game appearances and won two of them and was a big part in helping Patrick Mahomes win the league’s MVP in 2018. During Mahomes MVP season, he threw for 50 touchdowns, for 5,097 yards and completed 66% of his passes.

Bieniemy has been known for being one of the best offensive play-callers in the league and last season the Chiefs averaged 396.8 yards per game which ranked third in the league, they averaged 28.2 points per game which ranked fourth, and they led the league in third-down conversions at 52.2%

The Saints are looking to replace longtime head coach Sean Payton, who announced his retirement after a 15-year run that included winning the Lombardi Trophy in 2009.

Current Saints defensive coordinator Dennis Allen has reportedly emerged as a favorite for the job. Allen was scheduled to interview for the job on Thursday, Feb. 3. Brian Flores and Aaron Glenn have already been interviewed.

