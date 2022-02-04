Push to give bonuses to full-time EBR public school teachers, librarians delayed

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A movement to give teachers and librarians in the East Baton Rouge Parish School District a $2,000 stipend, has been delayed until later this month.

Superintendent Dr. Sito Narcisse was looking to give the employees a one-time stipend for the 2021-2022 school year, to help with retention.

But at the Committee of the Whole meeting Thursday night , school board members wanted this stipend to include support staff as well.

“What you did was valuable to us, and important to us, but what everybody else did was not,” said Connie Bernard EBR School Board member of District 8.

“How much money do we have left, from what we’ve received, that can be used, to compensate our teachers and staff?” asked EBR School Board VP Dawn Collins.

“This was the only way we figured that we could be able to at least temporarily, until we can be able to make sure the compensation study is done, so we can get the full recommendation to the board, to increase all salaries across,” said Narcisse.

“I don’t want to hold this off for our teachers, but I do like the idea, of giving us the few two weeks here, until our regular board meeting so that can kind of get a little bit more information,” said EBR School Board member of District 6, Jill Dyason.

Under Superintendent Narcisse’s plan, there are some guidelines as to who is eligible:

Must be an active full-time employee of the East Baton Rouge Parish School System as of Oct. 1, 2021 through April 22, 2022.

Must be an active full-time employee that has not missed more than 20 workdays during the 2021-2022 fiscal year. Approved COVID-19 Leave Days will not be counted against the calculation.

Employees currently on Leave without Pay or in a Pending Status will not be eligible for the Stipend.

Must be an active classroom teacher with a class roster or a librarian.

The current proposal on the books will cost the school system about $8 million and is coming out of the general fund.

Those full-time employees could get their checks at the end of April.

The full East Baton Rouge Parish School Board will discuss this item at their next meeting on Feb. 17.

EBR Schools Memo (WAFB)

