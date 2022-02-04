Pedestrian struck in crash on Airline Highway, BRPD investigating

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A pedestrian was struck in a traffic crash on Airline Highway at Prescott Road early Friday morning.

Details are limited at this time but a coroner has reportedly been called to the scene.

The incident happened around 7 a.m.

According to a spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department, police are investigating.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

