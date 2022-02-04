Pedestrian struck in crash on Airline Highway, BRPD investigating
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 7:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A pedestrian was struck in a traffic crash on Airline Highway at Prescott Road early Friday morning.
Details are limited at this time but a coroner has reportedly been called to the scene.
The incident happened around 7 a.m.
According to a spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department, police are investigating.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
