Police identify pedestrian killed in crash on Airline Hwy

One person is dead after a fatal crash on Airline Highway Friday, Feb. 4.
One person is dead after a fatal crash on Airline Highway Friday, Feb. 4.(Brandon Shackelford)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 7:33 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating after a pedestrian was killed in a traffic crash early Friday, Feb. 4.

Police said Roy Neal Guess, 66, was trying to cross Airline Highway near Prescott Road when he was hit by a 2021 GMC 2500 pickup that was traveling southbound on Airline.

Guess died at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation.

