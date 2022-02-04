Police identify pedestrian killed in crash on Airline Hwy

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating after a pedestrian was killed in a traffic crash early Friday, Feb. 4.

Police said Roy Neal Guess, 66, was trying to cross Airline Highway near Prescott Road when he was hit by a 2021 GMC 2500 pickup that was traveling southbound on Airline.

Guess died at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.