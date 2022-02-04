JACQUES TALK: Mike Scarborough

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Football program just closed out National Signing Day with a total of 27 commitments, leaving just five more available spots before the 2022 season opener against Florida State in New Orleans.

Mike Scarborough of Tigerbait.com shares his thoughts on Tiger first-year head coach Brian Kelly’s recruiting efforts taking over for the dismissed Ed Orgeron.

Scarborough also has plenty to say about the NIL madness impacting college football coast-to-coast.

