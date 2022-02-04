Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

JACQUES TALK: Mike Scarborough

JACQUES TALK: Mike Scarborough - LSU's 2022 recruiting class & NIL madness
By Jacques Doucet
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 7:54 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Football program just closed out National Signing Day with a total of 27 commitments, leaving just five more available spots before the 2022 season opener against Florida State in New Orleans.

Mike Scarborough of Tigerbait.com shares his thoughts on Tiger first-year head coach Brian Kelly’s recruiting efforts taking over for the dismissed Ed Orgeron.

Scarborough also has plenty to say about the NIL madness impacting college football coast-to-coast.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Schools going virtual or closing due to winter weather
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Louisiana stats, links related to COVID-19
Judge Christopher R. Dassau
Baton Rouge district judge found dead in Baker home
Sherwood Forest shooting.
Teenager identified as victim in deadly gas station shooting, according to police
A 19-year-old high school senior has died following a crash Tuesday morning in French...
High school senior dies in French Settlement crash

Latest News

JACQUES TALK: Mike Scarborough - LSU's 2022 recruiting class & NIL madness
Denver Broncos executive John Elway sits on the bench before an NFL football game against the...
Elway, Ross, Giants deny claims in Brian Flores lawsuit
Several athletes from Catholic High, Livonia High, and West Feliciana High signed their letters...
Athletes from Catholic, Livonia, and West Feliciana sign letters of intent
Sahvanna Jaquish hit a solo home run in the sixth inning to give LSU a 6-2 lead. (Source: Josh...
Former Tiger Jaquish selected to 2022 Canada Cup roster, Japan All-Star Series