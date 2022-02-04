Ask the Expert
Inmate at Washington Parish Jail dies

By Jesse Brooks
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 12:03 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
FRANKLINTON, La. (WVUE) - According to the sheriff’s office, an inmate died after being in medical distress on Thursday afternoon in the Washington Parish Jail.

The inmate was removed from the housing unit, provided on-site medical care and transported to Riverside Medical Center by Northshore EMS personnel. He died while at the hospital. The body is now in the custody of the Washington Parish Coroner’s Office.

As an investigation is underway, few details have been made available at this time. The sheriff’s office says that the incident occurred around 2 p.m. and a preliminary investigation suggests that several inmates possibly ingested a toxic substance, resulting in the victim’s death. Other inmates have been medically cleared.

This is an ongoing investigation.

