Hammond man dies as result of two-vehicle crash

LORANGER, La. (WVUE) - A Hammond man has died as the result of a two-vehicle crash Thursday night in eastern Tangipahoa Parish, according to Louisiana State Police.

Julian Rousseau, 30, was pronounced dead on the scene after police responded to reports of a crash on Hwy. 445 and Hwy. 40 shortly after 10 p.m.

The victim was moving southbound on Hwy. 445 when his 2012 Ford Fusion went off the roadway and struck an embankment of a residential driveway. Rousseau’s vehicle continued across the driveway and hit an unoccupied 1999 Ford F-150 that was parked.

Despite Rousseau being properly restrained, he sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.