Hammond High closed Friday due to weather-related damage; classes to resume Monday
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 5:57 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - On the North Shore, Hammond High Magnet School is closed today due to weather-related damage on campus.
Officials say that intense weather Thursday night produced lightning that damaged the heating and fire alarm systems so the campus will be closed and there will be no virtual assignments for students.
Classes will resume on Monday.
