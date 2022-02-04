Hammond High closed Friday due to weather-related damage; classes to resume Monday

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - On the North Shore, Hammond High Magnet School is closed today due to weather-related damage on campus.

Officials say that intense weather Thursday night produced lightning that damaged the heating and fire alarm systems so the campus will be closed and there will be no virtual assignments for students.

Classes will resume on Monday.

Hammond High will be closed tomorrow, Friday, February 4, 2022. Today’s weather produced lightning that damaged the heating and fire alarm systems so the campus will be closed and there will be no virtual assignments for students. Classes will resume on Monday. pic.twitter.com/BWLL7TSwA2 — Tangipahoa Schools (@Tangischools) February 4, 2022

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.