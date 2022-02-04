Family of woman slain on Cadillac St. begging for justice, decries ‘dumb senseless’ violence

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A shooting on Cadillac Street left a woman dead on Wednesday afternoon and a family is struggling to find answers to her “senseless” death.

Delores Jackson, 36, was killed by a stray bullet and it came from a barrage of bullets after a fight between juveniles that then escalated into gunfire. Jackson was with her 3-year-old son in the front yard of her home when she was killed.

“Major lost his mother, I lost my sister. My children lost their auntie, it’s dumb,” said Jackson’s sister, Gloria.

Gloria said she and her sister spent Wednesday morning planning Delores’ son’s birthday party. She had just returned home when she was killed.

“I really didn’t hear anything, but her saying, well me and Major are about to get ready and go in the house, said Gloria, who was on the phone with her sister moments before her death. “I said, ok, call me when y’all get back in the house. And then, a few minutes later I got a phone call from a friend of hers and they called me and said you need to get to your sister immediately. I said what’s going on. They said Just get to your sister immediately. "

The Jackson’s join a growing list of families who have been killed due to the gun violence plaguing Baton Rouge.

According to BRPD, the homicide is still under investigation. Gloria now begging for justice for her sister.

“She really wanted to be here for Major,” she said. “I know she did and watch her baby grow up. I know she did.”

The East Baton Rouge District Attorney’s Office has set up a fund to help the family cover any funeral expenses. If you would like to donate, you can do so at b1Bank. The account is under FBO Dolores Jackson Funeral Expenses. The Account number is 80030272734.

Any money left over will go to Gloria to help care for Delores’ child.

