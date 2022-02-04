DOTD updates scope of I-10/I-110 expansion; asks for community input

Information provided by Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD):

BATON ROUGE, La. - Scope of I-10 Segment 1 is Expanding, Community Open House Events Project Update and Input Opportunities Baton Rouge - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) has expanded Segment 1 of the I-10 Improvements Project in Baton Rouge to include the Acadian Thruway interchange.

Expanding the work area eastward to include Acadian will result in significant time and cost savings for the project. This expansion is estimated to save $50 million for the project and shave off four years from the overall timeline. Once completed, there will be four lanes in each direction from the I-10/I-110 split to Acadian.

Construction is scheduled to begin in 2023 with major lane restrictions [NO1] beginning in 2024. The expansion will include reducing I-10 to two travel lanes in each direction for an estimated total of one year during the planned four-year construction beginning in 2024. DOTD is working to mitigate the traffic issues resulting from the two-lane phasing by implementing traffic mitigation projects on surface streets, such as restriping and signal modifications and active signal management in the surrounding areas.

DOTD will also be working with area industry, state agencies, and other businesses [NO2] to determine a plan that will alleviate high traffic volumes during peak hours such as flexible work schedules, rerouting traffic, and expanding Motorist Assistance Patrol coverage. All of these issues will be discussed during two I-10 open house events. Officials and project staff will be on hand to provide information and answer your questions about the project.

Noise barriers, a commitment included in the Finding of No Significant Impact (FONSI) for the project, will be installed along the corridor. Attendees at the open house events are encouraged to provide feedback on options of materials and design for the barriers.

Physical examples of the proposed materials and renderings of design options will be on display, and both online and paper polling options will be available to attendees. Comments and questions may be submitted during either open house event listed below, or sent by mail to Franklin Associates, I-10 Improvements Project, 250 S. Foster Dr., Baton Rouge, LA 70806, or via email to info@i10br.com.

The open house events allow area residents and interested parties to drop in at any time between 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. The same content will be provided at both events. These in-person events will follow the State of Louisiana guidelines regarding COVID precautions in place at the time of the event.

At the time of this notification, the wearing of face masks is required in all city-parish buildings, including the Dr. Butler Community Center.

Tuesday, February 8:

5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Crowne Plaza Hotel Ballroom

4728 Constitution Ave.

Baton Rouge, LA 70808

RSVP at https://conta.cc/3AGT023

Thursday, February 17:

5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Dr. Leo S. Butler Community Center

950 E. Washington St.

Baton Rouge, LA 70802

RSVP at https://conta.cc/32EkqJe

