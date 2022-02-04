Catalytic converter theft impacts charity efforts

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge police have arrested two people for allegedly stealing 101 catalytic converters.

Investigators said Matthew and Brooke Gibson are accused of being part of a catalytic converter theft ring.

“He’s the middleman; he had persons that were going out and stealing converters from the vehicles and were bringing it to him and then he was taking the group of converters to someone else for sale,” said Sgt. L’Jean McKneely with BRPD.

Brian Medlin runs a catering company. Thieves stole a catalytic converter out of a van he uses for delivering meals to people in need.

“I feel taken advantage of, violated, because it’s one thing to be stolen from, but in the middle of the night when we’re planning on delivering the next morning over 300 meals to hungry kids that are waiting on food, you wake up and your van doesn’t work that- it really is not a good situation,” Medli said.

Catalytic converter thefts are on the rise in many parts of the country.

“It came out of our pocket and those people that stole our catalytic converter in the middle of the night and to those guys, they’re going to take it and, they’re thieves, and it is what it is, and they’re going to go sell it for pennies on the dollar,” Medlin said.

That affects what Medlin can do to help people who are struggling.

“But what it does for us is, that’s thousands, 14 hundred dollars, less that we can take and go feed people that are really relying on us to put food in their mouths or feed their families,” Medlin said.

As for the Gibsons, Baton Rouge police said the couple will face charges for each of the 101 catalytic converters allegedly found on their property.

