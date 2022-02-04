Burn pit causes fire on Birch Street to home and motorhome

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 1800 block of Birch Street on Thursday, Feb. 3 around 4 p.m.

Officials state the cause of the fire was a burn pit that got out of control. When firefighters arrived on scene the rear of the house was on fire as well as a motorhome nearby.

Fire pit causes fire to house and motorhome on Birch Street. (Baton Rouge Fire Department)

One crew was able to enter the house through the front while the other was near the rear. The crew near the rear of the home was able to control the fire from spreading to the motorhome. The crew inside the house was able to keep the fire from spreading throughout the rest of the house.

BRFD stated that after speaking with the owner it was determined that the he was burning trash in a pit that spread from the motorhome and then to the house.

