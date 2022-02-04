Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

BRPD arrest 2 in catalytic converter theft ring

BRPD arrest two that were involved in a catalytic converter theft ring.
BRPD arrest two that were involved in a catalytic converter theft ring.(BRPD)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 7:50 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police Burglary Detectives arrested two people in connection to a catalytic converter theft ring that encompassed East Baton Rouge Parish on Thursday, Feb. 3.

Matthew Gibson, 39, and Brooke Gibson, 34, were arrested by detectives in connection to the theft ring. Officials state that they confiscated 101 catalytic converters that were cut and stolen from local vehicles.

Matthew Gibson, 39, arrested as part of catalytic converter theft ring.
Matthew Gibson, 39, arrested as part of catalytic converter theft ring.(BRPD)
Brooke Gibson, 34, arrested as part of catalytic converter theft ring.
Brooke Gibson, 34, arrested as part of catalytic converter theft ring.(BRPD)

Detectives also confiscated narcotics that included: heroin, LSD, illegal prescription drugs and crystal meth.

The Gibson’s were both booked into East Baton Rouge Prison for three counts of possession of stolen things over $25,000. Contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, possession of drug paraphernalia among other charges.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Schools going virtual or closing due to winter weather
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Louisiana stats, links related to COVID-19
Judge Christopher R. Dassau
Baton Rouge district judge found dead in Baker home
Sherwood Forest shooting.
Teenager identified as victim in deadly gas station shooting, according to police
A 19-year-old high school senior has died following a crash Tuesday morning in French...
High school senior dies in French Settlement crash

Latest News

File photo
Push to give bonuses to full-time EBR public school teachers, librarians delayed
Jordan Gerald was sentenced to seven years in prison for the sexual exploitation of a minor,...
19th JDC Judges settle suit, changing how people are jailed before trial
19th JDC Judges settle suit, changing how people are jailed before trial
19th JDC Judges settle suit, changing how people are jailed before trial
Ascension Parish hopes to gain more teachers through alternative certification program