BRCC hosting job fair for open positions at college Feb. 19

By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 12:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If you’re interested in making a career change, there may be an opportunity available to so.

Baton Rouge Community College (BRCC) will hold a job fair Saturday, Feb. 19 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for job seekers who may be interested in open positions at the college.

The job fair will be held in the Governors Building on the Mid City campus located at 201 Community College Drive.

Anyone interested in attending should fill out an application before the job fair, which is available on BRCC’s website.

Job seekers are also advised to bring a resume.

Face masks are required for entry.

Click HERE to see a full list of employment opportunities at the college.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

