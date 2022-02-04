Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Amazon increasing price of Prime membership

Amazon is raising the price of its annual Prime membership to $139.
Amazon is raising the price of its annual Prime membership to $139.(Amazon)
By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 11:27 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Prepare to pay more money if you want to keep your Amazon Prime membership.

The company announced Thursday its subscription prices are rising to $20, making it $139 a year.

A monthly version will also cost $2 more.

Amazon says the increase is due to expanded services like Prime Video and same-day shipping.

The company also cites rising labor and transportation costs are affecting its goods and industries.

Amazon hasn’t raised the prime subscription fee since 2018.

The cost went up $20 that year

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Schools going virtual or closing due to winter weather
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Louisiana stats, links related to COVID-19
Judge Christopher R. Dassau
Baton Rouge district judge found dead in Baker home
Sherwood Forest shooting.
Teenager identified as victim in deadly gas station shooting, according to police
A 19-year-old high school senior has died following a crash Tuesday morning in French...
High school senior dies in French Settlement crash

Latest News

Acadian Ambulance paying students to address nationwide EMS shortage
Acadian Ambulance paying students to address nationwide EMS shortage
EMS shortage crisis
Acadian Ambulance paying students to address nationwide EMS shortage
Baton Rouge Police Burglary Detectives arrested two people in connection to a catalytic...
BRPD arrest 2 in catalytic converter theft ring
FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2019, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric...
REPORT: Saints interested in Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy for coaching vacancy