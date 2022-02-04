Acadian Ambulance paying students to address nationwide EMS shortage

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The national shortage of EMTs and paramedics continues to disrupt ambulance services across the country.

According to officials at Acadian Ambulance, there are more than 60 openings in the Capital Region alone.

“It is a life-or-death situation,” said Justin Cox, Operation Manager at Acadian Ambulance Service.

Accelerated program for those looking to become an EMT

In response to the crisis, Acadian created its own fast-track course that will train EMTs quicker than ever before.

It’s called the Accelerated EMT Program. The new course will condense around four months’ worth of information into a seven-week period.

The accelerated class is free and students will get paid.

“From day one their job when we hire them is to become a student,” said Cox.

Students will get an EMT’s salary, insurance, and full benefits for a few weeks of learning and training.

“7 to 8 weeks depending on how the days go, Monday through Friday, 8 to 9 hours a day, and they’re really getting a lot of information in that short period of time,” said Cox.

Cox said it’s a rigorous process, but if they can get enough people to participate, he believes this will alleviate a lot of pressure and save lives.

“We have a lot to prove in this because we want to see some results, but two, I think our history shows no matter what type of disaster or problem we get faced with, we always come up with ways and solutions to fix it,” said Cox.

The deadline to apply is Friday, Feb. 11.

For more information on how to sign-up, click here.

