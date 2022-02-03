Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Witnesses pull man out of car moments before train hits it

Witnesses pulled a man out of his car moments before Amtrak train hit Wednesday evening in...
Witnesses pulled a man out of his car moments before Amtrak train hit Wednesday evening in Springfield, Illinois.(WICS via CNN Newsource)
By WICS Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) - A car in Springfield, Illinois, was crushed by a train at a railroad crossing Wednesday evening.

It happened when the driver’s vehicle got stuck on snowy tracks.

When an Amtrak train started approaching, bystanders tried to push the car out of the way.

They couldn’t get that done in time, but they did get the driver out of the car before the train hit.

No injuries were reported in the accident, and authorities did not issue any citations.

Copyright 2022 WICS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Schools going virtual or closing due to winter weather
Judge Christopher R. Dassau
Baton Rouge district judge found dead in Baker home
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Louisiana stats, links related to COVID-19
Sherwood Forest shooting.
Teenager identified as victim in deadly gas station shooting, according to police
A 19-year-old high school senior has died following a crash Tuesday morning in French...
High school senior dies in French Settlement crash

Latest News

A home was massively damaged during a U.S. raid in Syria. Officials said a top Islamic State...
Biden says Islamic State leader killed during US raid in Syria
Severe winter weather has contributed to accidents in Champaign, Ill., on Thursday.
RAW: Jackknifed semis, crashes seen during winter storm
This 2021 photo provided by the family shows Doug Olson of Pleasanton, Calif., in Bend, Ore. In...
Doctors: Cancer patients cured a decade after gene therapy
Some of the detainees at a youth detention facility in the Baton Rouge area got out of hand.
Juveniles make threats, damage property at detention center