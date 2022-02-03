Ask the Expert
Unvaccinated 97 times more likely to die from COVID than those with boosters, CDC data shows

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky revealed new data Wednesday comparing COVID death rates of...
CDC Director Rochelle Walensky revealed new data Wednesday comparing COVID death rates of unvaccinated people to those who are vaccinated and those who are boosted.(CDC COVID Data Tracker)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 2:01 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Unvaccinated people are 97 times more likely to die of COVID-19 than those who are fully vaccinated and boosted, according to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Those who are unvaccinated are also 14 times more likely to die of COVID-19 than those who are vaccinated but not boosted.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky presented the data Wednesday at a White House COVID-19 response team meeting.

The findings are based on information collected in early December.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

