University of Alabama defensive coordinator arrested for DUI

Pete Golding arrested for DUI
Pete Golding arrested for DUI(Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Department)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 10:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC) - University of Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding was arrested early Thursday morning for DUI according to Northport Police.

Northport PD Assist Chief Keith Carpenter says Stephen Thomas Golding also known as Pete Golding, was arrested at 1 a.m. and booked into the Tuscaloosa Co. jail.

9/28/21 MFB Practice Alabama Defensive Coordinator / Inside Linebackers Coach Pete Golding...
9/28/21 MFB Practice Alabama Defensive Coordinator / Inside Linebackers Coach Pete Golding Photo by Kent Gidley(Kent Gidley | Crimson Tide Photos / UA Athleti)

Golding has been with the University of Alabama since 2018.

