Saints general manager Mickey Loomis updates head coaching search

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Saints general manager Mickey Loomis admits being in Mobile for the Senior Bowl this week without former head coach Sean Payton is a little weird.

“It’s different. It’s been different since he informed us. It’s hard to describe without getting emotional about it.”

But the reality is the Saints are in the market for a new head coach and one with big shoes to fill. The guy he’ll replace was the best to ever coach in New Orleans. Loomis knows that will take a special candidate.

”Our head coach is the face of the franchise, the direction we are going to be headed. It’s a real important decision,” Loomis said. “I’d like it to be someone that coaches here for 16 years and has a lot of wins like the last one. It’s an important decision. None of us are taking this lightly. We’re working to find someone that can lead us and our team for the long run.”

Thus far the Saints have interviewed three candidates: former Eagles head coach Doug Pederson, Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn and former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores.

That Flores interview came on the same day dropped a bombshell discrimination against the NFL. Loomis said he found out about the lawsuit after they talked. Loomis added that their interview went well.

”He’s very impressive and yeah we had a great interview and it went well.”

The team still has at least three more interviews to go, one of them will be with current defensive coordinator Dennis Allen. Loomis believes Allen is qualified.

“First of all he’s a great coach, he’s been a part of our building for a long time. Obviously there was a time when he wasn’t with us. But he’s been a part of the building, a part of the culture and the success we’ve had over the years, and has the experience as a head coach as well.”

