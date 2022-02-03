Resources to help you get back to work and settle in your new career

Ask the Expert
(WAFB)
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 4:25 AM CST
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Networking plays a role in the development and success of businesses worldwide.

International Networking Week happens the first week of February, and it brings together business professionals around the globe to share their growing experiences.

The Louisiana Workforce Commission has tips to help you get back to work and settle in your new career.

Officials have launched the “Drive Your Future” grant program for Louisianans looking for a new career in truck driving.

The LWC hopes to ease the truck driver shortage across the state by offering free truck driver training to qualified applicants.

LWC will partner with Diesel Driving Academy, Coastal Driving Academy and South Louisiana Community College to train drivers. The first classes will start later in February.

CLICK HERE TO APPLY.

Are you interested in a career that allows you to work remotely? You can sign up for the Remote Work Virtual Fair on Feb. 16. Click here to explore over a hundred career opportunities and pre-register.

The U.S. Department of Labor has also designed several apps to help with timekeeping, exploring new jobs, staying safe in the heat and more. CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION.

