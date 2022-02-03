Ask the Expert
REPORT: Person possibly injured by gunfire near Acadian Thruway

(Photo by: Josh Auzenne (custom credit) | WAFB)
By WAFB staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 6:40 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials responded to a traffic crash near Acadian Thruway that occurred around 8:17 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 2, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

According to preliminary information, someone may possibly be injured by gunfire, said Sgt. L’Jean McKneely, spokesperson for BRPD.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Click here to report a typo.

