REPORT: Person possibly injured by gunfire near Acadian Thruway
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 6:40 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials responded to a traffic crash near Acadian Thruway that occurred around 8:17 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 2, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.
According to preliminary information, someone may possibly be injured by gunfire, said Sgt. L’Jean McKneely, spokesperson for BRPD.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.