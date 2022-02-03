Ask the Expert
LSU softball ranked No. 14 in USA Today/NFCA Preseason Poll

LSU softball players celebrate a scoring play.
LSU softball players celebrate a scoring play.(Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV | Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 4:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU softball team is ranked No. 14 in the USA Today/NFCA Preseason Poll released on Tuesday, Feb. 1. The Tigers are one of eight Southeastern Conference teams ranked in the top 25, with three teams ranked in the top 10.

LSU’s schedule features 10 top 25 opponents ranked in the preseason poll, with six in the top 10. The Tigers have been nationally ranked since the end of the 2014 season.

Last season, the Tigers finished the season with a 35-22 record after playing the nation’s toughest schedule and earned the No. 7 overall national seed. LSU’s season would come to an end as they lost to the eventual College World Series Runner-Ups in Florida State in the Baton Rouge Super Regional.

Beth Torina’s Tigers will feature a veteran roster with 19 letter winners from last year’s roster highlighted by 2021 SEC Newcomer of the Year and NFCA All-American Taylor Pleasants.

Pleasants had a remarkable season in Baton Rouge starting all 57 games for the Tigers hitting for an average of .316, with 56 hits, which ranked No. 2 on the team behind Ciara Briggs. She led the Tigers in RBI with 49, doubles with 12, and home runs with 13.

The Tigers will also be led by 2021 All-SEC Defensive Team member and NFCA All-American Shelbi Sunseri and pitcher Ali Kilponen.

LSU’s season begins Friday, Feb. 11 at Tiger Park with the Tiger Classic featuring South Alabama, Illinois, and Central Arkansas. The Tigers are scheduled to play two games each day over the weekend.

USA Today/NFCA Preseason Poll:

  1. Oklahoma
  2. Alabama
  3. UCLA
  4. Florida State
  5. Oklahoma State
  6. Florida
  7. Washington
  8. Arkansas
  9. Arizona
  10. Texas
  11. Missouri
  12. Georgia
  13. Virginia Tech
  14. LSU
  15. Clemson
  16. Michigan
  17. James Madison
  18. Oregon
  19. Kentucky
  20. Duke
  21. Arizona State
  22. Tennessee
  23. UL-Lafayette
  24. Liberty
  25. Wichita State

