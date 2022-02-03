Juveniles make threats, damage property at detention center

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Some of the detainees at a youth detention facility in the Baton Rouge area got out of hand on Wednesday, Feb. 3.

East Baton Rouge city-parish leaders said three young people disobeyed officers, made a few threats, and even caused some property damage Wednesday night.

Leaders added the incident was non-critical because no one was hurt and none of the teens escaped.

