Juveniles make threats, damage property at detention center

Some of the detainees at a youth detention facility in the Baton Rouge area got out of hand.
Some of the detainees at a youth detention facility in the Baton Rouge area got out of hand.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 11:10 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Some of the detainees at a youth detention facility in the Baton Rouge area got out of hand on Wednesday, Feb. 3.

East Baton Rouge city-parish leaders said three young people disobeyed officers, made a few threats, and even caused some property damage Wednesday night.

Leaders added the incident was non-critical because no one was hurt and none of the teens escaped.

