Hot Honey Wings

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - This easy Hot Honey Wing recipe is a perfect marriage between sweet and spicy. After baking the wings in the oven, they need less than 10 (flare-up-free) minutes on the grill to turn crispy and glazy. What better way to celebrate Super Bowl Sunday!

Prep Time: 1½ Hours

Yields: 4–6 Servings

Ingredients:

2 pounds chicken wings, patted dry

1 tbsp Thai Bird’s Eye chile powder or cayenne pepper

½ cup honey

1 tbsp Diamond Crystal or 1¾ tsps Morton kosher salt

1 tbsp freshly ground black pepper

juice of 1 lime

1 tbsp fish sauce

3 tbsps chili crisp, plus more for serving

1 cup (8 ounces) shishito peppers

3–5 red Thai chiles or jalapeños, thinly sliced

¼ cup chopped cilantro

¼ cup coarsely chopped salted, dry-roasted peanuts

1 lime, cut into wedges

Method:

Arrange oven rack in middle position and preheat oven to 375°F. Prepare a grill for medium heat. Line a rimmed baking sheet with foil and set aside. In a small bowl, mix chile powder, salt and ground black pepper until well combined. Arrange chicken wings in a single layer on prepared baking sheet. Rub all over with spice mixture and let sit at room temperature a minimum of 15 minutes. Place chicken wings in middle of oven and bake 30–40 minutes or until slightly golden. Remove from oven and let cool slightly. In a large bowl, mix honey, fresh lime juice, fish sauce and 3 tablespoons chili crisp. Transfer chicken wings to bowl and toss to coat in hot honey glaze. Grill chicken wings and shishito peppers, turning occasionally, 5–8 minutes or until chicken is deep golden brown and charred in spots, and shishito peppers are blistered and charred in spots. Transfer wings and peppers to a platter, top with sliced fresh chiles, cilantro and peanuts then drizzle with more chili crisp. Serve with lime wedges.

