Former Tiger Jaquish selected to 2022 Canada Cup roster, Japan All-Star Series

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Former LSU Tiger All-American Sahvanna Jaquish has been selected to compete for USA Softball in the 2022 Canada Cup and the Japan All-Star Series this summer. Current Tiger All-American Taylor Pleasants has also been selected to the Canada Cup roster.

The 18-player roster was released on Thursday, Feb. 3, and were selected by the Women’s National Team Selection Committee. The 2022 Canada Cup will be played in Surrey, BC, Canada from June, 20 - June, 26.

Jaquish will then join the 15-player Japan All-Star roster that will compete in Fukushima, Japan from August, 1 through August, 9. Jaquish, is a three-time WBSC World Championship participant, including a gold medal in 2018. In 2018, Jaquish hit .308 with two home runs, and six RBI.

The former Tiger also has a gold medal from the 2019 Pan American Games and Japan Cup.

During her time in Baton Rouge, Jaquish was part of the last three teams to reach the Women’s College World Series. Jaquish was a four time NFCA All-American from 2014-2017 and is currently the record holder for RBI with 268, walks at 165. She also ranks No. 2 all-time with 56 homer runs and a .547 on-base percentage.

Pleasants, who was named the 2021 SEC Newcomer of the Year and NFCA All-American hit for an average of .316, with 56 hits, 49 RBI, 12 doubles, and 13 home runs last season while starting all 57 games for the Tigers.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.