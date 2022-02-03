Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

LIVE: Family of Ronald Greene to speak in response to governor’s comments

By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 3:15 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The family of Ronald Greene will hold a virtual news conference two days after Gov. John Bel Edwards spoke about the investigation into Greene’s death.

Greene died following a traffic stop by Louisiana State Police near Monroe in 2019.

RELATED: In secret recording, Gov. Edwards vows to declare Ronald Greene case as ‘racist’

The governor made his comments during a news conference Tuesday, Feb. 1 amid growing pressure for him to discuss more about his knowledge of the case. Edwards has faced increasing pressure lately to disclose precisely when he found out that Greene died as a result of his arrest and not from a vehicle crash.

Text messages obtained by The Associated Press show Edwards was informed within hours of the deadly 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene that troopers engaged in “a violent, lengthy struggle” that ended with the Black motorist’s death. Yet the governor remained publicly quiet as Louisiana State Police clung to a much different story: that Greene died from a crash following a high-speed chase.

RELATED: Gov. Edwards discusses Ronald Greene case amid growing pressure

The news conference is scheduled for 4:15 p.m. and will be live streaming inside this story.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Schools going virtual or closing due to winter weather
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Louisiana stats, links related to COVID-19
Judge Christopher R. Dassau
Baton Rouge district judge found dead in Baker home
Sherwood Forest shooting.
Teenager identified as victim in deadly gas station shooting, according to police
A 19-year-old high school senior has died following a crash Tuesday morning in French...
High school senior dies in French Settlement crash

Latest News

Isaiah Perkins, 14
Missing Ascension Parish teenager found unharmed, deputies say
Keandre Washington
CRIME STOPPERS: BRPD searching for man wanted for attempted murder
Radar Forecast Through 9 a.m. Friday, Feb. 4, 2022.
Temps continue to fall to near freezing by daybreak
Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles starts campaign to help fight human trafficking.
OMV starts campaign to help combat human trafficking across the state