CRIME STOPPERS: BRPD searching for man wanted for attempted murder

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) is searching for a man on an attempted second-degree murder charge and various other charges.

According to the report, authorities are searching for 40-year-old Keandre Washington.

Washington is wanted on the following alleged charges attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon, domestic abuse battery, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, theft of a motor vehicle, and aggravated battery.

Investigators believe Washington got into a verbal argument with a female victim that escalated into him attacking her. Washington repeatedly hit the victim with a closed fist, sticking the victim with a metal rod, kicked her, and ultimately fired several gunshots, striking her in the leg according to the report.

The report goes on to say Washington fled the scene in the victim’s car which he was not allowed to drive.

If you have any information on Washington’s whereabouts please call Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP(7867), submit a tip anonymously from our website www.crimestoppersbr.com.

