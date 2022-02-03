Cold front brings threat of storms, heavy rain, then much colder air

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A strong cold front will make its way through the region today, with a few strong storms possible as it approaches.

Damaging winds are the primary concern in any stronger storms, but hail and even isolated tornadoes can’t be ruled out. The Storm Prediction Center has a Level 1/5 (marginal) risk of severe weather posted for our area, with a Level 2/5 (slight) risk posted just northeast of the WAFB viewing area.

Locally heavy rainfall is also at least a low-end concern, with perhaps a higher threat for some of the heavier rains a bit east of metro Baton Rouge. The Weather Prediction Center has a Level 1/4 (marginal) risk of flooding posted for today and tonight for many of us, but a Level 2/4 (slight) risk extends from Livingston Parish eastward.

Morning temperatures will quickly climb into the low to mid 70s for many of us by lunchtime before the front delivers a sharp drop in temperatures for the afternoon.

Readings will quickly fall into the 40s once the front moves through, with a healthy northerly breeze making it feel even colder. But unlike we typically see, good rain chances will persist behind the front, adding to the overall ‘nasty’ factor from Thursday afternoon into Friday morning.

Temperatures may only be a few degrees above freezing by the time we wake up on Friday, with some lingering showers still in the area. If precipitation does linger into Friday morning, it will be an awfully cold rain, but just about everything at this point suggests liquid precipitation and nothing frozen for our local area.

Into the weekend, drier but chilly weather will settle in behind the front. Light freezes appear likely for many of us on both Saturday and Sunday mornings, with highs only reaching the low to mid 50s.

Looking ahead, below-normal temperatures are expected to continue through at least the mid part of next week. The extended forecast all suggests a mainly dry stretch through the balance of next week.

