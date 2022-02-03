Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Body found near USS Kidd

A body was discovered on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, on the banks of the Mississippi River near the...
A body was discovered on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, on the banks of the Mississippi River near the USS Kidd.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 10:29 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A body was discovered Thursday morning on the banks of the Mississippi River near the USS Kidd.

A spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department says officers responded to the scene at 200 South River Road at 9:39 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 3.

Investigators say the individual appears to be the size of an adult.

Authorities will release more details as they become available.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Schools going virtual or closing due to winter weather
Judge Christopher R. Dassau
Baton Rouge district judge found dead in Baker home
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Louisiana stats, links related to COVID-19
Sherwood Forest shooting.
Teenager identified as victim in deadly gas station shooting, according to police
A 19-year-old high school senior has died following a crash Tuesday morning in French...
High school senior dies in French Settlement crash

Latest News

Some of the detainees at a youth detention facility in the Baton Rouge area got out of hand.
Juveniles make threats, damage property at detention center
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, February 3
Cold front brings threat of storms, heavy rain, then much colder air
Isaiah Perkins, 14
Authorities searching for endangered teenager
Greg Meriwether recaps the day's top story about a secret recording of Gov. John Bel Edwards...
9News Tonight with Greg Meriwether: Wednesday, Feb. 2