Authorities searching for endangered teenager

Isiah Perkins, 14
Isiah Perkins, 14(Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 9:14 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ASCENSION (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 14-year-old believed to be a runaway.

The juvenile has been identified as Isaiah Perkins, 14, of St. Amant, according to authorities.

On Wednesday, Feb. 2, around 11:00 p.m., deputies responded to a call in connection to a runaway juvenile.

Deputies report they also discovered a note written by Perkins stating he is going to harm himself.

Officials with APSO report Perkins was last seen wearing a black St. Amant High School sweatshirt, blue jeans, and gray/white shoes while in his home. He is about 5′4″ and weighs 120 pounds.

Police say there are a few known locations Perkins could be. The areas of immediate search are LA 431, Gold Place Rd, Churchpoint Rd., George Lambert Rd. and Leo Lambert Rd.

If you have any information that can help locate Perkins, please call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at (225) 621-8300 or 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to an anonymous tip line from any cellular device.

