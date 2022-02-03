Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Authorities responding to school bus crash on South Acadian Thruway

School Bus Crash
School Bus Crash(Bill McChesney / CC BY 2.0)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Authorities say they are responding to a school bus crash in the 300 block of South Acadian Thruway.

A source tells WAFB no students were on the school bus at the time of the crash and the extent of injuries of those involved are “very minor.”

Very few details are available at this time.

This is a developing news story. WAFB will update this story when more information is available.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Schools going virtual or closing due to winter weather
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Louisiana stats, links related to COVID-19
Judge Christopher R. Dassau
Baton Rouge district judge found dead in Baker home
Sherwood Forest shooting.
Teenager identified as victim in deadly gas station shooting, according to police
A 19-year-old high school senior has died following a crash Tuesday morning in French...
High school senior dies in French Settlement crash

Latest News

File photo
Community members to speak in response to governor’s comments on Ronald Greene’s death
Ascension Parish hopes to gain more teachers through alternative certification program
BRPD unit involved in accident on Government Street.
BRPD unit involved in crash
Sahvanna Jaquish hit a solo home run in the sixth inning to give LSU a 6-2 lead. (Source: Josh...
Former Tiger Jaquish selected to 2022 Canada Cup roster, Japan All-Star Series