Ascension Parish hopes to gain more teachers through alternative certification program

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Ascension Parish is looking for more teachers, and they want to help you become certified so you can work in their classrooms.

A year ago Keith Sheppard was a substitute teacher, now he works full time at Donaldsonville High School, thanks to an alternative teacher certification program

“It prepared me to be ready in the fall to enter the classroom and take the challenge,” Sheppard said.

Ascension Parish needs more people like Keith and his colleague Lacandace Thorton, who are working toward their certification while teaching.

“I love being a teacher, when I’m with my kids I don’t feel like I’m working, teaching them just doesn’t feel like work to me, talking to them, when they get that ‘aha’ moment, it’s amazing,” Thorton said.

The program is helping get more teachers into classrooms, during a time when more teachers are needed.

“It’s a tremendous stress on all of us because we’re pulling double, triple, duties,” Thorton said.

Teach Ascension teaches adults with bachelor’s degrees in other fields how to be an educator.

“Designing lessons, assessing students, providing feedback, and then classroom management, communicating with students, communicating with parents,” superintendent David Alexander said.

If they spend two years teaching in Ascension Parish, then they don’t have to pay for the program.

“It’s a win, win. Because you have a person that’s developing in a profession they want to be in, and you have students that are being served well,” Alexander said.

Teachers said this helps not only them but also the students.

“Every parent sends their child to school hoping that they receive a quality education, so, it starts with the teacher being highly qualified and certified to be in the classroom to change one child, to make sure they’re receiving the education they need to be successful,” Sheppard said.

