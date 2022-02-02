YOUR MONEY: What to buy in February

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s the time of the month when the shopping experts at RetailMeNot.com look for the five best categories to save you money.

In the month of February, those categories are tax prep software, fragrance and perfumes, computers and electronics, home goods, and flowers.

This month, you can get discounts of up to 35 percent on tax preparation services.

Check for deals with all the big name companies like TurboTax, Tax Slayer and H&R Block to find deals.

The 2022 tax filing deadline is April 18th.

This is a good month to either gift or stock up on your favorite perfumes.

RetailMeNot found that you can save up to 26 percent on fragrances at department stores like Macy’s, Kohl’s, and Bloomingdales.

If you’re in the market for some new tech, be on the lookout for major deals.

Black Friday electronics sales were not the best this past season.

Experts say you have chip shortages and supply chain issues to blame for that.

The shopping experts say this month, you can save up to 41 percent on laptops, gaming PCs and tablets.

Remember, the Super Bowl is also this month meaning you’ll be able to save on HD 4K TVs.

Traditionally, prices on high-quality, large-screen sets drop the weeks before the game so that makes early February a good time to upgrade.

Check out retailers like Target, Walmart, Best Buy, Costco, and Sam’s Club for some of the best deals.

If you’ve recently moved into a new home or you’re looking for a new look this is a good time to shop for furniture.

Warehouses push out big sales during the Presidents’ Day weekend which is in about three weeks.

Start window shopping for sets now.

Finally, if you shop early enough you can save on flowers for your valentine but the keyword is early.

Place your orders early through places like 1-800-Flowers and you can get 20 percent off on flowers and gifts through February 5th.

RetailMeNot is sharing a little lagniappe for you this month.

Winter clearance clothing is an honorable mention as retailers get ready to make way for Spring apparel.

Keep an eye out for some steep discounts on winter clothes from your favorite clothing stores.

