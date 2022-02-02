Woman identified in deadly shooting on Cadillac Street, authorities say

UPDATE

A victim has been identified in connection to a fatal shooting in Baton Rouge Wednesday afternoon, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Dolores Jackson, 36, was shot by an unknown suspect during an argument that involved a group of juveniles in the 5900 block of Cadillac Street, police say.

The shooting happened around 4:05 p.m. Feb. 2.

According to authorities, Jackson died at the scene.

Anyone with information relative to this shooting incident is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Authorities say one person is dead after a shooting on Cadillac Street Wednesday afternoon.

Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department confirm to WAFB they are responding to a reported shooting in the 5900 block of Cadillac Street.

