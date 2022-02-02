WBR jury convicts man on second-degree murder

Ask the Expert
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 5:36 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A West Baton Rouge (WBR) has convicted a man of second-degree murder and aggravated criminal property.

According to the release 28-year-old Darrell Braggs, a member of the Young & Reckless gang from Pointe Coupee was convicted on Monday, Jan. 31.

Braggs was charged with killing a member of his own gang, Jalael Leonard, more than 30 shots were being fired after they got spooked during a car burglary back in 2021.

The release states the trial was delayed several days as the defense tried to stop the testimony of an expert witness, a La. State Police gang expert, regarding the previous violent history and murders of the gang. After quick appeals, the La. Supreme Court ruled in favor of the DA’s Office in allowing the testimony.

The jury deliberated for one and a half hours before handing down guilty verdicts.

Sentencing is set for March 14, but the mandatory sentence for a second-degree murder conviction is life in prison.

“We will continue to prosecute the members of this gang until the gang is eradicated,” said Judge Tonya Lurry.

“I want to thank local law enforcement for their excellent work on the investigation, our staff and prosecutors, and the citizens who served on the jury,” said DA Clayton. “This verdict shows the people of the 18th District (West Baton Rouge, Pointe Coupee, and Iberville Parishes) are not going to put up with gun violence and gangs. They will convict and the criminals will die in prison. My message is this: PUT THE GUNS DOWN or face the consequences.”

