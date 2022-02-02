Strong storms and heavy rain expected Thursday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The remainder of Wednesday will be mainly dry as the best opportunity for rain during the afternoon and early evening will stay east of the local area. Clouds will remain and winds will stay breezy leaving a dreary Wednesday. Afternoon highs will reach the mid 70°s. A cold front will rapidly push southeast late Wednesday into Thursday. Showers and t-storms will begin to increase late Wednesday evening and continue to become more widespread and intense into midday Thursday.

A line of t-storms is forecast to develop just ahead of the cold front. This will likely be the best opportunity for seeing strong to severe t-storms. The cold front will arrive into metro Baton Rouge around 12 PM Thursday. A Marginal Risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather is in place area wide for late Thursday morning into the afternoon.

All modes of severe weather are possible, but damaging wind is the main concern. This is not expected to be a widespread severe weather event. One or two storms embedded within the line of t-storms will be capable of becoming strong to severe. An additional threat for heavy rain will exist on Thursday. A Marginal Risk (1 out of 4) for flash flooding is in place for the local area through the day Thursday. The threat is likely to be localized and more of a nuisance type flooding of low lying, poorly drained areas.

Temperatures will reach the low 70°s by lunchtime Thursday. Once the cold front passes, temperatures will turn much colder dropping 20-25° in 2-3 hours. The remainder of Thursday will be cold, breezy, and wet. Lingering rain will continue into Friday as moisture overruns the cold front. The local area should trend drier by mid afternoon Friday. Friday won’t warm up much with highs only in the low 40°s.

The weekend will be chilly. Saturday and Sunday mornings will see a light freeze. Be sure to protect people, pets, and plants. Temperatures only slowly warm into next week. Local temperatures stay below normal through next week.

GROUNDHOG DAY

Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow this morning ... no thanks to the 100s of TV camera lights and iPhone flashlights held by Bill Murray wannabes.

That means six more weeks of winter according to Phil and the dozens of retired western Pennsylvanians that tend to the world-famous woodchuck.

Groundhog Club handler A.J. Dereume holds Punxsutawney Phil, the weather prognosticating groundhog, during the 136th celebration of Groundhog Day on Gobbler's Knob in Punxsutawney, Pa., Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. Phil's handlers said that the groundhog has forecast six more weeks of winter.

Funny thing: with Spring kicking-off on March 20th, that works out to be more than 6 weeks away. NAILED IT!

But where does the linkage come between clouds on Candlemas (Groundhog Day) and the winter outlook? An old English rhyme may shed some light on it (yes, two puns in there):

“If Candlemas Day be fair and bright,

winter will have another flight.

But if it be dark with clouds and rain,

winter is gone and will not come again.”

Not to disappoint the kid in all of us, but note the total absence of a reference to mammals of any kind.

By the way ... Phil’s handlers refuse to say what he does during his summer days. We do know that they feed him and keep his quarters clean, so Phil really does have the soft life.

However, when asked about his summer life-of-leisure, those top-hatted rodent-wranglers (with Iron City cans in hand) vehemently deny that they keep a tally of just how much wood Phil chucks each day.

