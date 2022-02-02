Ask the Expert
State approves charter school partnered with Ochsner

Baton Rouge Discovery Academy Set to Open in 2023
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 10:09 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The following information is from Ochsner Baton Rouge.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - In its ongoing commitment to the Capital Region community, Ochsner Baton Rouge is proud to announce the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education has approved Baton Rouge Discovery Academy as a new charter school.

Baton Rouge Discovery Academy is a partnership between Ochsner Health and Louisiana-based Discovery Schools. Located at the former Runnels School at 17255 S. Harrel’s Ferry Road, it is expected to open in the fall of 2023 with about 400 students in pre-K through fourth grade.

This free, public school will offer a health sciences-integrated curriculum with the flexibility to adapt to students’ individual educational needs. In addition, Baton Rouge Discovery Academy is approved as a Type 2 charter, meaning students can enroll from anywhere in the state. Children of current Ochsner employees will comprise about half the enrollment, while the other half will be open for the community.

“Ochsner Baton Rouge is very excited to partner with the East Baton Rouge Parish School System. We know firsthand the system is doing great work, and we’re excited to contribute to the educational community,” says Christy Reeves, Ochsner Baton Rouge Vice President, Regional Community Affairs and Government Relations. “The Academy model will give students an early start on careers in healthcare, which ultimately benefits patients as well.”

For more information about Discovery Schools, visit discoveryhsf.org.

