Police: 1 dead in shooting at hotel near I-12 and US 61

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department say they are investigating a deadly shooting that happened at a hotel early Wednesday morning.

Investigators say two men, David Mendez, 45, of San Bernardino, Calif., and Juan Reyes Lugos, 26, of San Antonio, Mexico, got into an argument at the Sleep Inn in the 10300 block of Plaza Americana Drive.

The incident happened around 4 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2.

Mendez shot Lugos multiple times during the argument, police say.

Authorities say Lugos died at the scene and Mendez was arrested at the scene.

Mendez was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison and charged with second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.

