Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Police: 1 dead in shooting at hotel near I-12 and US 61

Baton Rouge Police Department
Baton Rouge Police Department(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 2:00 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department say they are investigating a deadly shooting that happened at a hotel early Wednesday morning.

Investigators say two men, David Mendez, 45, of San Bernardino, Calif., and Juan Reyes Lugos, 26, of San Antonio, Mexico, got into an argument at the Sleep Inn in the 10300 block of Plaza Americana Drive.

The incident happened around 4 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2.

RELATED STORIES

Woman’s remains found in plastic container in Gonzales

Woman’s remains found in plastic container in Gonzales

Man accused of stealing ambulance released from hospital, booked into jail

Mendez shot Lugos multiple times during the argument, police say.

Authorities say Lugos died at the scene and Mendez was arrested at the scene.

Mendez was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison and charged with second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Schools going virtual or closing due to winter weather
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Louisiana stats, links related to COVID-19
Judge Christopher R. Dassau
Baton Rouge district judge found dead in Baker home
Sherwood Forest shooting.
Teenager identified as victim in deadly gas station shooting, according to police
Police respond to shooting on Eddie Robinson Drive on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022.
Chief fire investigator shot naked man during attempted break-in, according to BRFD

Latest News

French Settlement Police Department and Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office are searching for...
Missing former French Settlement police chief found in Lake Charles area
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, February 2
Strong storms and heavy rain expected Thursday
What to buy in February (Source: RetailMeNot.com)
YOUR MONEY: What to buy in February
Generic image from a classroom
State approves charter school partnered with Ochsner