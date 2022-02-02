Mothers’ Milk Bank of Louisiana looking for donations

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Milk banks across the country are suffering a shortage and looking for healthy donors to replenish their stock.

We’re seeing this at the Mothers’ Milk Bank of Louisiana at Ochsner Baptist. The milk bank provides a place for lactating women to donate milk.

RELATED: How Pennington researchers are finding the right diet that works for you

Women who are actively breastfeeding are eligible to be screened for free to become an approved donor. The milk is then kept frozen and shipped to MMBL to pasteurization. The milk is specifically processed to meet the needs of fragile and sick babies. Banks such as MMBL ensure donated milk is safe for infants who need it.

QUICK STATS:

9 depots in Louisiana

455 donors total (since opening in 2018)

55 – 75 active donors at any given time

1,480+ gallons of human milk dispensed statewide since opening.

If you live in the Capital Area you can donate to Ochsner Baton Rouge Lactation Services.

The address is 17000 Medical Center Dr. They are open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Their lactation line is 225-755-4448. They are asking you to call to schedule a drop off.

If a mom is interested in donating human milk, what are the steps to becoming a donor?

Step One: Call us at 504-703-6455 for a brief 15-minute interview.

Step Two: Complete and return an information packet.

Step Three: Participate in a blood screening (the cost is covered by the MMBL).

Step Four: Information is reviewed by our Director for approval. Once approved, you’ll receive instructions for donating.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.