Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Man behind bars for allegedly trying to kill his brother

Nicholas Johnson
Nicholas Johnson(East Baton Rouge Sheriff Office)
By WAFB staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 9:53 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Deputies arrested Nicholas Johnson, 23, of Baton Rouge, for allegedly shooting his live-in brother Monday following a firearm-involved domestic dispute, according to East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.

EBRSO charged Johnson with attempted manslaughter, domestic abuse battery, and illegal possession of a stolen firearms, according to the EBR Parish Jail’s booking report.

According to EBRSO, the homicide division began investigating the reported shooting, which occurred at the brothers’ home on West Rio Drive, around 12:45 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 31.

According to the arrest report, initial information revealed that the victim made a verbal threat of violence during a heated verbal argument with the two brothers’ mother prior to the shooting. When the victim returned home a short time later, Johnson, who had been inside his bedroom during the argument, armed himself with a gun and confronted the victim in front of the home.

The report said Johnson “was beyond reasoning from his mother as she urged him not to get involved.”

The victim and Johnson engaged in a deadly standoff with handguns drawn, followed moments later by an exchanging of gunfire, where only the victim suffered gunshot wounds, according to the report.

According to EBRSO, a family member transported the victim to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, and Johnson fled the scene.

Johnson later returned and directed responding deputies to where he hid the victim’s handgun in the home, according to the arrest report.

The report goes on to say deputies seized a 9mm gun, which came back as stolen from the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Schools going virtual or closing due to winter weather
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19
Judge Christopher R. Dassau
Baton Rouge district judge found dead in Baker home
Baton Rouge police officers respond to the crash site of a truck that fell from the interstate...
Man dies after truck falls from interstate overpass in Baton Rouge
Sherwood Forest shooting.
Teenager identified as victim in deadly gas station shooting, according to police

Latest News

Xavier Pinson (1) and Efton Reid (15) force Ole Miss into a shot clock violation.
No. 25 LSU can’t overcome huge first half deficit; Ole Miss snaps 6 game skid against Tigers
Schroder was joined by the Unclaimed Property Division to unveil the Louisiana Cash Claim...
YOUR MONEY: La. Treasury Dept. launches campaign to inform people about money owed
French Settlement Police Department and Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office are searching for...
Police searching for former French Settlement Police Chief
The French Settlement Police Department and the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office are...
Police searching for former French Settlement Police Chief who went missing