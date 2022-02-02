Man behind bars for allegedly trying to kill his brother

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Deputies arrested Nicholas Johnson, 23, of Baton Rouge, for allegedly shooting his live-in brother Monday following a firearm-involved domestic dispute, according to East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.

EBRSO charged Johnson with attempted manslaughter, domestic abuse battery, and illegal possession of a stolen firearms, according to the EBR Parish Jail’s booking report.

According to EBRSO, the homicide division began investigating the reported shooting, which occurred at the brothers’ home on West Rio Drive, around 12:45 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 31.

According to the arrest report, initial information revealed that the victim made a verbal threat of violence during a heated verbal argument with the two brothers’ mother prior to the shooting. When the victim returned home a short time later, Johnson, who had been inside his bedroom during the argument, armed himself with a gun and confronted the victim in front of the home.

The report said Johnson “was beyond reasoning from his mother as she urged him not to get involved.”

The victim and Johnson engaged in a deadly standoff with handguns drawn, followed moments later by an exchanging of gunfire, where only the victim suffered gunshot wounds, according to the report.

According to EBRSO, a family member transported the victim to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, and Johnson fled the scene.

Johnson later returned and directed responding deputies to where he hid the victim’s handgun in the home, according to the arrest report.

The report goes on to say deputies seized a 9mm gun, which came back as stolen from the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.