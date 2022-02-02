Lt. gov. unveils La. Civil Rights Trail marker at La. Maneuvers & Military Museum

The following is from the Office of the Louisiana Lieutenant Governor:

PINEVILLE, La. - Today (Feb. 2, 2022), Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser and the Louisiana Office of Tourism unveiled the newest marker on the Louisiana Civil Rights Trail honoring the members of the 761st Tank Battalion during a ceremony at the Louisiana Maneuvers and Military Museum in Pineville.

“We are proud to tell this extraordinary story of the Louisiana Military Maneuvers during World War II and the brave men of 761st Tank Battalion who proved their worth during heavy combat from October 1944 through the end of the war in September 1945. This Louisiana Civil Rights Trail marker unveiling continues to recognize and bring to life Louisiana’s role in the modern civil rights movement,” said Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser.

From 1940-1944, Louisiana hosted a series of military maneuvers designed to train soldiers for all aspects of Army Ground Forces operations. The African American 761st Tank Battalion, an experimental unit just like the Tuskegee Airman, formed at Camp Claiborne in 1942. Approximately, 75,000 black soldiers maneuvered in central Louisiana. The 761st was attached to many commands in Europe. Eight infantry divisions utilized this armor unit for direct support. As part of General Patton’s Third Army, its fighting ability became legendary and it acquired the nickname “Patton’s Panthers.”

By showing their prowess, this and other units proved the Army did not need segregated units. On July 21, 1948, and President Harry S. Truman signed Executive Order 9981 desegregating the United States Army. The marker commemorating the courage and bravery of the men in the 761st Tank Battalion is located at the front gate of the Louisiana Maneuvers and Military Museum.

This unveiling is one of three taking place this month. The first marker was unveiled yesterday at the Tate, Etienne, Prevost Center – formerly known as McDonogh 19 Elementary School – in New Orleans. Later this month, a marker will be unveiled at the Robert “Bob” Hicks house in Bogalusa.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.