Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

LSU primed to pull in some recruits from “The Boot”

LCCP running back TreVonte’ Citizen will announce his commitment to LSU, Florida, Auburn or...
LCCP running back TreVonte’ Citizen will announce his commitment to LSU, Florida, Auburn or Miami on Wednesday at 11:00 a.m.(Twitter - @Tre_Citizen1)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 8:06 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One the eve of the final National Signing Day, LSU is in a prime position to pull in some recruits from “The Boot”.

The biggest fish, 5-star recruit Jacoby Mathews. The senior from Ponchatoula will pick between LSU, Texas A&M, and Florida. Right now, the Tigers are considered the favorite to land the ball-hawking safety.

He’ll make his big announcement at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

LSU is in need of a running back, and Trevonte Citizen could be that guy. The Lake Charles 4-star recruit will pick between Auburn, Florida, Miami, and LSU.

His signing could set the tone for the day, with Citizen putting pen to paper at 11 a.m.

And finally, LSU also needs another tight end in their 2022 class. The Tigers are eyeing Danny Lewis, Jr. out of New Iberia to fill that spot. At 1 p.m. he’ll choose between LSU and Alabama.

LSU can sign up to 32 players in this 2022 class. Right now they have 13 high school recruits and 12 transfers.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Schools going virtual or closing due to winter weather
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19
Judge Christopher R. Dassau
Baton Rouge district judge found dead in Baker home
Sherwood Forest shooting.
Teenager identified as victim in deadly gas station shooting, according to police
Police respond to shooting on Eddie Robinson Drive on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022.
Chief fire investigator shot naked man during attempted break-in, according to BRFD

Latest News

National Signing Day was held on Feb. 2, 2022.
Prep athletes ink letters of intent on National Signing Day 2022
Xavier Pinson (1) and Efton Reid (15) force Ole Miss into a shot clock violation.
No. 25 LSU can’t overcome huge 1st half deficit as Ole Miss snaps 6-game skid against Tigers
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard, left, quarterback Joe Burrow, center, and wide...
Orgeron ‘proud’ of Burrow and Chase as they head to Super Bowl LVI
LSU head coach Jay Johnson
Tigers place 3 on D1 Baseball’s Preseason All-American Team