‘It felt rehearsed’: Mother of Ronald Greene critical about Gov. Edwards comments regarding her son’s case

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The mother of Ronald Greene blasted Gov. John Bel Edwards after he denied any connection with the coverup surrounding the 2019 death of Ronald Greene.

The Black motorist died following a traffic stop by Louisiana State Police near Monroe.

“It was rehearsed... there’s no feelings in anything he said,” said Mona Hardin, Greene’s mother.

The governor made his comments during a news conference Tuesday, Feb.1, where he discussed his knowledge of the Ronald Greene case.

Edwards has faced increasing pressure lately to disclose precisely when he found out that Greene died as a result of his arrest and not from a vehicle crash.

Gov. Edwards confirmed he learned about Greene’s death within hours of it happening, but he says he did not know of the serious nature of what unfolded.

“That is not who I am. I wouldn’t know how to go about it to ask someone to delay an investigation to gain some sort of advantage,” said Gov. Edwards.

Hardin responded strongly to the governor’s comments.

“What happened to Ronnie has been happening continuously. This has been happening continuously. The state doesn’t give a damn,” said Hardin. “It’s like he turned the narrative to say, ‘Poor me. They’re doubting my word’. He has no integrity in his word.”

When asked why some troopers who were involved still have their jobs, the governor did not have an answer.

Hardin said she has no faith the governor will hold the right people accountable.

“I don’t trust him. I don’t trust the state of Louisiana to ask anything. I would love transparency. I hate the word transparency because there’s so many levels of deceit that’s been going on for generations,” said Hardin.

