Intracoastal Bridge starts to see construction after years of drivers begging for solution

The Intracoastal Bridge (Source: WAFB)
By Breanne Bizette
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 5:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORT ALLEN, La. (WAFB) - The orange cones are popping around the Intracoastal Bridge, as a new replacement project will upgrade the two current bridges to make it easier for traffic.

“It makes you say about time,” says Percy Simms. Simms has lived on the west side of the river his entire life, and to cross the Intracoastal Bridge during the morning and afternoon rush hours has never been easy. “It’s almost a day-by-day process. You have to evaluate everything every day, but you can bank on it at certain times between 3 o’clock, 5:30, 6 o’clock…don’t go to Baton Rouge,” adds Simms.

James Moland feels the same way, “Well when I was working full time, I would leave early in the morning to miss the traffic and come home early, take off early to miss the traffic. If you do a 9 to 5, it’s an hour away to get to work.” It’s a mutual consensus for anyone who has to cross the bridge, but finally, a replacement is coming.

“The bridge is going to be a three-lane bridge, eventually we will have two three-lane bridges in both directions with two 10ft shoulders on each bridge, and so that would give us more compacity to run people,” explains West Baton Rouge Parish President Riley Berthelot.

Berthelot says this project has been in the works since the early 2000s, and with just about 50,000 cars crossing the bridge daily Berthelot says an update is needed. “So, with all of these improvements you know things are going to get much better in West Baton Rouge Parish, and in the capital region, but it’s going to get worse before it gets better,” adds Berthelot.

First construction workers will start on the Southbound Intracoastal project. A warning for drivers, there will be road closures once construction starts, but officials ask for your patience. While this project will take time, it should save you time in the long run.

Workers will be starting work in Southbridge on Friday, April 8. The parish is expecting the Southbound structure to officially open next year around February.

