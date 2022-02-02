Hooper Road COVID-19 testing site to remain open through Feb. 11

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A free COVID-19 community testing site has extended the opportunity to get tested in Baton Rouge.

The testing site located at The Louisiana Leadership Institute will remain open through Feb. 11, according to organizers.

RELATED: Pfizer asks FDA to allow COVID-19 vaccine for kids under 5

The address is 5763 Hooper Road.

The testing site is open from 9 a.m. through 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Pre-registration is encouraged. The COVID-19 tests are high quality PCR tests and results are usually available within 24 hours.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.