Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Hooper Road COVID-19 testing site to remain open through Feb. 11

COVID generic image
COVID generic image(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 6:03 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A free COVID-19 community testing site has extended the opportunity to get tested in Baton Rouge.

The testing site located at The Louisiana Leadership Institute will remain open through Feb. 11, according to organizers.

RELATED: Pfizer asks FDA to allow COVID-19 vaccine for kids under 5

The address is 5763 Hooper Road.

The testing site is open from 9 a.m. through 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Pre-registration is encouraged. The COVID-19 tests are high quality PCR tests and results are usually available within 24 hours.

CLICK HERE TO PRE-REGISTER.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Schools going virtual or closing due to winter weather
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19
Judge Christopher R. Dassau
Baton Rouge district judge found dead in Baker home
Sherwood Forest shooting.
Teenager identified as victim in deadly gas station shooting, according to police
Police respond to shooting on Eddie Robinson Drive on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022.
Chief fire investigator shot naked man during attempted break-in, according to BRFD

Latest News

(Source: pexels.com)
Mothers’ Milk Bank of Louisiana looking for donations
Pfizer is asking U.S. regulators to authorize extra-low doses of its COVID-19 vaccine for...
Questions loom as COVID vaccine for kids under 5 nears
NOLA vaccine mandate in effect
Two shots now needed to prove vaccination in New Orleans
On average, new cases of COVID-19 are down 39% from the omicron peak, and hospitalizations in...
COVID cases decline as tools to fight virus expand