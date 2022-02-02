Good rain chances again today, storms could produce locally heavy rain tomorrow

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A southerly flow will continue to feed moisture in from the Gulf of Mexico today, leading to a continuation of off-and-on showers, similar to what we saw on Tuesday.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, February 2 (WAFB)

However, today’s temperatures should be noticeably warmer, topping out in the low to mid 70s for most.

Thursday continues to be our main focus as a cold front approaches from the west. Scattered showers and t-storms will be possible early, but rains become widespread from late morning into the afternoon with the arrival and passage of the front. Locally heavy rainfall and a few strong storms will be possible with the front, so stay weather aware on Thursday.

The Storm Prediction Center maintains a Level 1/5 (marginal) risk of severe weather for our area tomorrow.

Damaging winds are the primary concern, but hail and isolated tornadoes are also possible. The Weather Prediction Center also has a Level 1/4 (marginal) to Level 2/4 (slight) risk of flooding posted.

Rain totals of 1.5″ to 3.0″ will be common through Friday morning but could go higher in spots.

The other big part of the equation will be a significant drop in temperatures as the front moves through. Highs are expected to reach the low 70s during the morning, but readings may tumble into the 40s during the afternoon hours with the passage of the front. And even as the boundary slips to our south, good rain chances are expected to linger from Thursday night into Friday morning. Suffice to say some ugly weather is on the way for the latter part of the week.

The rains should exit Friday morning, leaving us with a drier, but cooler weekend. Light freezes appear possible on both Saturday and Sunday mornings, with highs in the low to mid 50s.

