Donate blood, win incentives at St. George Fire Department blood drive Feb. 18

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The St. George Fire Department is offering incentives to donors during a blood drive Friday, Feb. 18, amid a national blood shortage.

Donors who give blood, platelets, or plasma will be entered in a drawing to win one of four $5,000 prepaid gift cards.

The blood drive will take place from 6:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at 14100 Airline Highway, Baton Rouge, La. 70817.

Anyone interested in donating can also call 1-877-258-4825 to schedule an appointment.

